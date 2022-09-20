Family of Tucson man shot in motorized wheelchair files federal civil rights lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's been almost 10 months since former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington shot and killed Richard Lee Richards in the Lowes parking lot on Tucson's south side.
Last month, Remington was indicted on a manslaughter charge. The former officer plead not guilty.
On Monday, attorneys for Richards' family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against
both, Remington and the City Of Tucson
"Our goal in filing this lawsuit is to seek some measure of justice on behalf of Mr. Richards and his family," attorney John Bradley said.
On the night of Nov. 29, 2021, Richards was shot at eight times in his motorized wheelchair.
He was hit five times in the back and three times in the arm.
Richards was a suspected shoplifter who had a knife.
Body camera video from that night shows Remington tried to stop Richards from going into the store before the shooting.
Remington's lawyer, Mike Storie said his client perceived a threat to a store employee when he opened fire.
The federal civil rights lawsuit alleges Remington had no intention of using non-deadly force that night.
"It was a violation of Mr. Richards constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizure and to be free from discrimination because of his disability," Bradley said. "Mr. Remington's actions were unconscionable, unreasonable and an intentional disregard to Mr. Richards' rights."
In response to the lawsuit, Storie sent News 4 Tucson this statement: "It would be my pleasure to defend Ryan in this lawsuit, but sadly I am not involved."
As Remington's former employer, the City of Tucson is named in the suit.
"Mr. Richards family has been through enough," Bradley said. "We are asking the City of Tucson to resolve this matter quickly and without further trauma to Mr. Richard's family."
The victim's family wants both compensatory and punitive damages. They hope a jury determine a dollar amount.
Former TPD Chief Chris Magnus moved to fire Ryan Remington the day after the shooting.
On the force for four years, Remington was officially terminated in January. He is appealing the termination.
Remington is due back in court on the manslaughter charge Oct. 4.