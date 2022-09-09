Family of Tucson hit-and-run victim speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Funeral services for a James Ramsay, who was struck and killed while on his morning bike-ride, are taking place this weekend.
The hit-and-run took place on Aug. 7 at Grant Road and 14th Avenue.
Tucson Police Detective Anthony Boucher poured over dozens of surveillance videos and could not come up with the vehicle description.
The family told News 4 Tucson, Ramsay was on his way to "A" Mountain, a daily route for him.
"He said that being on top of "A" Mountain was as close to heaven as he could get," said Amanda, his widow. "So, he would go up there and pray."
She added, he prayed at certain spot where there was a ghost bike of a cyclist who was tragically killed back in 2018.
He prayed there because he felt close to that person without even knowing him.
"He would go up there and honor Rick and pray," Amanda said. "you know, say a prayer for Rick and say his regular prayers."
James Ramsay was the father of six children. His youngest two were with Amanda.
Twelfth-year-old Sharon said she will miss cooking with him. "He always cooked with me and I love to cook."
Her 11-year-old brother Jess said he would miss father's eyes. "His eyes, just always looked at me and I was always so happy when he looked at me."
Now, they are looking pictures and remembering the good times they shared as a family.
They desperately want police to find the person responsible for their loved one's death.
"You hit my husband you left him there to die," said Amanda. "It's not right."
She also has a message for the person who police said witnessed the collision.
"Someone saw it. I know there was a car behind him that saw what happened to my husband and I just beg you to please come forward. Call the police and tell them what you saw."
Tucson police also say they need your help to find the person and the description of the vehicle that fled the scene. Call 911 or 88-CRIME (882-7463)
A funeral service will be held on Saturday. The family said they will be spreading some of his ashes on "A" Mountain, where they believe he is now with God.