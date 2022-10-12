Family of missing Pictures Rocks woman holds vigil

PICTURE ROCKS, Ariz. (KVOA) — Family and friends gathered Tuesday night for a vigil in Picture Rocks to raise awareness about the disappearance of their Lizette.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lizette Martinez was last seen in this area of Sandario and Orange Grove roads. on Oct. 4.

Lizette is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Lizette is physically and mentally disabled. She needs her medication every day.

Her brother told News 4 Tucson he was very surprised to find out Lizette left the house alone.

"Nobody heard from her," brother Carlos Volteras said. "The only thing she took with her was her phone, her charger and headphones. She left everything else, her medications, her money, she didn't take clothes. And this is very unlikely of her as we don't know her to do any kind of stunts like this because she never leaves the house."

"It's very difficult to cope with," Lizette's mother, Angela said. "Not knowing where she's at, who she's with, why she left. It's scary."

Loved ones hoping the power of prayer, hugs and outcries for help will lead to Lizette's safe return.

"We're not mad at you Lizette," her mom said. "We're worried and we're scared, and we want you back home, safe with us."

With the sun setting on another day without their loved one, candles were lit, and tears were shed.

Leaning on one another, Lizette's family held out hope for a positive outcome amidst all the emotions that come with this uncertainty.

"We're the family now on the other side of a case like this and it's not a great feeling," Volteras said. "Every day, I still feel the unknown and the unknown is just so many feelings all at once. I feel lost. I feel confused. I feel angry."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Lizette was last seen wearing oversized men's Nike shoes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.