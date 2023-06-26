Family of man killed in hit and run speak out

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of a man who was killed in a hit and run two weeks ago spoke out on Monday.
Pima county sheriff's investigators said 29- year-old Kevin Baughman was walking in the middle of Valencia road and wearing dark clothing when he was struck and died on June 15th. The driver then fled the scene.
The following day, 21-year-old Arlin Antone turned himself in. Antone was arrested and booked into the Pima county jail and charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a death.
Christine Baughman, the victim's mother told News 4 Tucson, "For some reason God put him here on February 3, 1994 knowing he was going to leave June 15 2023."
During his time here on earth his mother said, her son was fun loving and had a big laugh and an even bigger heart.
"He was a stranger to no one. The gentleman on the corner would be a friend. He was full of life. "
Also feeling the loss Megan the mother of his two daughters. Christine said, Kevin was the love of Megan's life.
"For 15 years I shared my heart with Megan and my son. She's devastated, just devastated, how does she go on?"
Even though her son is physically not here she can't deny his presence. She commented she feels it all around her.
"His favorite color was pink. I Just got a call from client and their last name is Pink. I'm like this is strange. This is a sign."
Lizzie Baughman said her brother was her best friend. She asked him for a sign to let her know he's OK.
"And a pink car just pulls up next to me and immediately I just felt him. And all the sunsets have been pink very pink."
Brooklynn his 11 -year -old daughter said she misses her dad as does little sister Hayley.
"He was like the best Dad ever really. When my mom would yell at me about something. He would tell my mom stop yelling at her even though my mom was really mad at me."
Christine is trying to stay strong for the family.
"Because that's what Kevin would want. Kevin would say come on Mom we gotta get going we just have to keep going. "