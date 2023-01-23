Family of I-10 fiery crash victim speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) — After five people were killed in the fiery I-10 crash in Chandler, one of the victim's family is speaking out.
The mother of 28-year-old Gilbert Franco tells News 4 Tucson they were just celebrating his 28th birthday, and now she has to prepare for his funeral.
"It's just horrible. My baby, my baby is gone," said Franco's mother, Nancy Almanza.
Franco was among the five people killed by a driver in a semi-truck on Jan. 12 on I-10.
"My brother was very hard-working, very loving. Just someone that would leave a mark in your life if you ever met him," said Franco's sister, Yesenia Almanza.
"Pay attention, there's lives out there. People's sons, mothers, daughters, children."
DPS says it's investigating the driver of the semi-truck that hit Gilbert for suspected distracted driving.
"He didn't deserve this, it's so unexpected. You're in shock and you don't know what to do, and how to start it, and how to go from there," said Nancy.
If you would like to donate to Franco's funeral services, you can visit their GoFundMe page.