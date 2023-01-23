 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Family of I-10 fiery crash victim speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
I-10 eastbound closed in Chandler
ADOT

TUCSON (KVOA) — After five people were killed in the fiery I-10 crash in Chandler, one of the victim's family is speaking out.

The mother of 28-year-old Gilbert Franco tells News 4 Tucson they were just celebrating his 28th birthday, and now she has to prepare for his funeral.

"It's just horrible. My baby, my baby is gone," said Franco's mother, Nancy Almanza.

Franco was among the five people killed by a driver in a semi-truck on Jan. 12 on I-10.

"My brother was very hard-working, very loving. Just someone that would leave a mark in your life if you ever met him," said Franco's sister, Yesenia Almanza.

"Pay attention, there's lives out there. People's sons, mothers, daughters, children."

DPS says it's investigating the driver of the semi-truck that hit Gilbert for suspected distracted driving.

"He didn't deserve this, it's so unexpected. You're in shock and you don't know what to do, and how to start it, and how to go from there," said Nancy.

If you would like to donate to Franco's funeral services, you can visit their GoFundMe page.