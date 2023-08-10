Family learns of inmates death months after

TUCSON (KVOA) - After searching for months, a family just found out that their loved one died in the Pima County Jail.
Family members News 4 Tucson spoke with are heartbroken and upset that the Pima County Sheriff's Department did not notify them that their loved one died of a drug overdose. Meanwhile he Pima County Sheriff's Department said they tried looking for them.
"It's a shame we went two and a half months not knowing my brother passed," said Dezarae Swanson, Caleb’s older sister.
22-year-old Kaleb Kenowski was arrested on May 20th, for multiple charges that include domestic violence and drug charges.
Authorities said Caleb was found unresponsive in his jail cell. He was declared dead the next day, May 21st, but his family was not notified.
"The fact they cremated his body before we got the chance to say goodbye," said Swanson.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they searched for the next of kin but were unable to find any family members.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, "Everyone who comes into the Pima County jail is asked to provide next of kin or emergency contact."
The sheriff also said his department sent out a news release but did not identify Caleb because they were not able to get in contact with his family.
"He chose not to provide us with next of kin or any emergency contact. We constantly used a number of search engines, social media, and different platforms," said Nanos.
Dezarae Swanson, Caleb's older sister, said otherwise.
"They've been contacted by family multiple times just in hopes they have come across my brother or arrested him due to his lifestyle," said Swanson.
The Pima County Medical Examiner's office said that Caleb’s cause of death was due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl and meth.
Sheriff Nanos said, "Someone's loved one passed away. How respectful should we be to that family to not use the media to make contact? But after a certain period of time, maybe we need to reconsider that."
In the meantime, Caleb's family is collecting donations to give him a proper burial. If you want to donate towards Caleb’s burial, click this link: https://gofund.me/6ce77fdc.