Family graduating together from U of A

TUCSON (KVOA) — A mother and her two sons are graduating from the University of Arizona together this graduation season.
Carol Chew came to America from Cambodia in 1981. Since then, she has managed to learn multiple languages and raise three children, two of which will be graduating alongside her this weekend, Harry and Anthony.
Chew told News 4 Tucson when her sons started pursuing their education, she realized she wanted to finish hers.
The three of them will be graduating across three departments at the U of A. With Chew's sons receiving degrees i mechanical engineering and criminal justice, and their mother receiving a degree in learning literacy and leadership.
Congratulations!