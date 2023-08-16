 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family, dogs forced out of home after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — A family of three and their two dogs were displaced by a house fire that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:58 p.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 8900 block of East Old Spanish Trail for reports of a house fire.

Crews were on the scene at 2:02 p.m. and observed heavy fire from the garage and front bedroom.

With the help of additional units, crews controlled the fire at 2:29 p.m.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

Tags

Recommended for you