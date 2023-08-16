Family, dogs forced out of home after fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — A family of three and their two dogs were displaced by a house fire that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:58 p.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 8900 block of East Old Spanish Trail for reports of a house fire.
Crews were on the scene at 2:02 p.m. and observed heavy fire from the garage and front bedroom.
With the help of additional units, crews controlled the fire at 2:29 p.m.
Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.
…of additional units this fire was called under control at 2:29 🚒💨A single adult male and his two dogs have been displaced by this fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist the victim. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause pic.twitter.com/IsYHmAa0cN— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 16, 2023