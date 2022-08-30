Family asks for help locating Tucson man last seen Aug. 25

TUCSON (KVOA) — The family of a Tucson man is asking for the public's assistance in locating him.
According to the family, Brian Michael Petho was last seen near La Cholla Boulevard and Tangerine Road on Aug. 25.
They say he requires medication for anxiety and blood pressure.
Petho was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, gray pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact his son Bryson Petho at 520-668-5212, Susanne Petho, his wife, at 520-850-5858 or his daughter Sydney Petho at 520-271-9959.
You can also contact the Oro Valley Police Department, who has confirmed this is an active case.