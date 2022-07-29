Families of fatal crash victims get their day in court nearly 3 years later

TUCSON (KVOA) — A hearing was held Friday nearly three years after a young couple was killed in a crash caused by a suspected distracted driver in Oro Valley.

Caitlin Festerling and Paul Garcia were killed on Nov. 13, 2019 near Shannon Road and Sahuaro Divide.

News 4 Tucson obtained court documents that revealed for the first time the name of the person accused of causing the deadly crash.

The documents show the state of Arizona vs. Jana Brianne Giron.

She's now facing the possibility of two counts of reckless manslaughter and two counts of criminal damage.

Oro Valley Police Department said Festerling was driving and her boyfriend Paul was her passenger.

They were attempting to make a left turn from Shannon Road onto Saguaro Divide back in 2019 when they were rear-ended by Giron.

The impact pushed the turning vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it was hit head-on by a truck.

Court records show that just before the crash, Jana Brianne Giron had been sending and receiving text messages.

She was given a speeding ticket at the time.

"Failure to control speed is what she was charged with. I think it was a $250.00 ticket, is what we were told. My daughter's life is worth a whole more than that," said Julie Festerling.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to charge her.

That changed when the investigation was reopened.

The case is now in the hands of Justice of the Peace Erica Cornejo.

"I don't understand why it was so difficult to get it. But it's finally happening. We have a date for a preliminary hearing."

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

"Hopefully, it will be determined that it goes to trial," said Festerling. " So, we just need the community's prayers and support and we're very thankful for all of that."

News 4 Tucson requested to attend Friday's hearing but the defense objected.