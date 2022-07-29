 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours
before gradually tapering off overnight.  Due to high levels
of moisture in the atmosphere there remains an elevated
threat of any strong or slower moving storm producing flood
producing rains.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Families of fatal crash victims get their day in court nearly 3 years later

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash OV

TUCSON (KVOA) — A hearing was held Friday nearly three years after a young couple was killed in a crash caused by a suspected distracted driver in Oro Valley.

Caitlin Festerling and Paul Garcia were killed on Nov. 13, 2019 near Shannon Road and Sahuaro Divide.

News 4 Tucson obtained court documents that revealed for the first time the name of the person accused of causing the deadly crash.

The documents show the state of Arizona vs. Jana Brianne Giron.

She's now facing the possibility of two counts of reckless manslaughter and two counts of criminal damage.

Oro Valley Police Department said Festerling was driving and her boyfriend Paul was her passenger.

They were attempting to make a left turn from Shannon Road onto Saguaro Divide back in 2019 when they were rear-ended by Giron.

The impact pushed the turning vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it was hit head-on by a truck.

Court records show that just before the crash, Jana Brianne Giron had been sending and receiving text messages.

She was given a speeding ticket at the time.

"Failure to control speed is what she was charged with. I think it was a $250.00 ticket, is what we were told. My daughter's life is worth a whole more than that," said Julie Festerling.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to charge her.

That changed when the investigation was reopened.

The case is now in the hands of Justice of the Peace Erica Cornejo.

"I don't understand why it was so difficult to get it. But it's finally happening. We have a date for a preliminary hearing."

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2. 

"Hopefully, it will be determined that it goes to trial," said Festerling. " So, we just need the community's prayers and support and we're very thankful for all of that."

News 4 Tucson requested to attend Friday's hearing but the defense objected.

Tags