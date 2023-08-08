Event to benefit family of murdered 17-year-old victim

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been two weeks since a 17-year-old was brutally murdered.
Isaac Benítez was a victim of a beating, then he was dragged behind a vehicle and run over.
His family is still mourning his death.
The Pima County Sheriff's Homicide unit continues the investigation.
The incident took place at the southeast corner of Wetmore and La Cholla.
Isaac Benitez is being remembered as a kind, giving person, who loved his family.
The incident happened on July 24, he died the following day.
Gilbert Ybarra, a family friend is putting together an event this weekend to help the family with expenses.
"It brings to light there is a lot of goodness in our community."
He added, "This event is to show the awareness and support of the community to help out another Tucsonan in this case a family who has been broken, their lives have been shattered by the tragic loss of this young man Isaac."
Isaac had just graduated from Flowing Wells High School in May.
He finished high school in three years and was planning on joining the Airforce.
The family said this has been very sad and challenging time in their lives.
Guillermo Benitez, the uncle told News 4 he was like a father to Isaac.
"There's no playbook or nothing you just go minute by minute day by day and just pray and ask god for guidance on a time like this."
Isaac's father, Vicente, said he will miss his son immensely.
"He was just a kind loving person everybody gravitated towards my son because he was such a loving kid. He would give anybody a shirt off his back."
The event takes place on Sunday at the Eagles Lodge on Stone Avenue from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Ybarra added, "There are good people out there in this community. And using an event like this as a venue it helps bring that to light and for me that makes it worthwhile.
Also on Sunday, there is a car show that is free to enter and there will be raffle drawings.