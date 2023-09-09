Euclid and 9th closed due to serious crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The intersection of N Euclid Ave and E 9th St will be closed for the next few hours according to TPD, due to a serious crash.
The crash was shared around 7:19pm by TPD, and reportedly involved both a vehicle and motorcycle.
Details are limited, but TPD is saying that the crash is very serious.
Over the next few hours, drivers should seek an alternative route.
