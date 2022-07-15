Environmental regulators issue ozone air pollution advisory in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Environmental regulators are warning people in the Tucson area to stay indoors Friday due to a change in air quality.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. The agency says those sensitive to ozone should limit their level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m.
Ground-level ozone air pollution is also expected to be high Saturday.
PDEQ says people who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include, children, adults who are active outdoors and those with respiratory diseases.
For more information, visit Air Quality Hourly Forecast | Tucson | ADEQ Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).