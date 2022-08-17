 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Environmental regulators issue ozone air pollution advisory in Tucson Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson pollution

Tucson on July 13, 2022.

 Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ)

TUCSON (KVOA) - Environmental regulators are warning people in the Tucson area to stay indoors Wednesday due to a change in air quality.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson metropolitan area. The agency says those sensitive to ozone should limit their level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m.

PDEQ says people who are most likely to be sensitive to ozone include, children, adults who are active outdoors and those with respiratory diseases.

For more information, visit Air Quality Hourly Forecast | Tucson | ADEQ Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).

 
 

