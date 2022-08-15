Environmental regulators issue dust air pollution advisory in Tucson area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Environmental regulators have issued a dust air pollution advisory Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, the dust was blown into the Tucson region from Maricopa and Pinal counties Sunday night.
They say the PDEQ PM10 air quality monitor in Corona de Tucson is in the “unhealthy” range Monday morning, and several others are in the "moderate" range.
Dust levels are expected to return to the "healthy" range by Monday afternoon.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) encourages older adults and those with heart or lung disease to reduce their level of exertion when outside Monday. Breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
For more information, visit the PDEQ website.