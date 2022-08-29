Environmental regulators invite schools to participate in 'Walk-N-Roll' event this fall

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — Local environmental regulators will be educating students about healthy air quality.
The Walk-N-Roll event will take place from Oct 3-7. Organizers hope to show students environmentally better ways to get to school.
Schools across Arizona are participating in the event to show students better ways to get to school that support healthy air quality. Schools are urging to students to walk, bike, or scooter to class that week in hopes of reducing vehicle emissions and traffic congestion.
“Walk-N-Roll to school week is a fun event,” said PDEQ Director Barbara Escobar in a press release. “It’s a great chance for parents and students to become aware of the health benefits of being more active and taking action to minimize vehicle emissions and traffic congestion around schools."
Schools that participate will receive promotional material and participation raffle tickets for one student to win a Razor scooter. Interested schools can register here: https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=789487