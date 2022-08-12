Elusive bear still strolling down Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday afternoon, Jerry Quesnel and his wife Cathy were at home reading when all of a sudden, they noticed an unlikely animal walking in their front yard. They've lived in their home on the northwest side more than 30 years and it's the first time they've seen a bear.
"This was just a shock, a very pleasant shock, but a shock to see this giant animal walking across our porch," Jerry said. "We've been hoping for all our lives to have like a bighorn sheep come by or a mountain lion because we see the normal desert critters all the time, bobcats, javelinas, coyotes, racoons. How weird what is this poor thing doing down in hot Tucson instead of the cool mountains?"
The bear is elusive. Its evaded Arizona Game and Fish officials, who've been looking for it more than 48 hours.
On Friday morning at 7:20 a.m., according to Game and Fish officials, it was seen near Oracle and River roads. At about 8:30 a.m., it had jaunted up north.
The bear was spotted roaming around Casas Adobes and parts of the northwest side.
"We think it's a trash bear," Arizona Game and Fish Spokesman Mark Hart said. "It's discovered garbage probably on its first run into Tucson in late May. Here's the problem with trash, it doesn't sound very good to us. But, to a bear, it's a buffet. We pretty much exhausted the efforts of hop-scotching from place to place where it's seen. It takes a lot of effort and manpower to do it and we're not getting any results because he's so fleet of foot. Remember, this is a relatively young bear and bears by nature are curious and this guy is having a field day dumpster diving."
Thus far on his journey through town, this bear remains curious.
"It's a wild animal and is potentially dangerous but thus far hasn't done anything dangerous," Hart said. "The real challenge for us is going to be if we can catch up to him, where are we going to move him to because we're going to have to find the most remote location possible to ensure he doesn't repeat the behavior he's already learned."