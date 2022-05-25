Elgin Bridge Fire is now 15 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — Containment on the wildfire burning in Santa Cruz County increased to 15 percent, officials said Wednesday.

The Elgin Bridge Fire sparked Monday morning about one-fourth mile northeast of Elgin, Ariz.

On Wednesday, the Arizona State Forestry said the fire decreased in size due to "more accurate mapping." It is currently at 2,149 acres.

The Forestry says the fire is burning in tall grass, brush and chaparral within difficult terrain across the Mustang Mountains.

Evacuation orders along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin, were lifted Tuesday. While there are no additional SET or GO notifications, residents are urged to stay alert and have situational awareness.

Update The #ElginBridgeFire decreased in size due to more accurate mapping. The fire is currently at 2,149 acres and 15% containment The fire remains situated within the Mustang Mountain range, just south of State Route 82 and west of Babacomari Ranch Road. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/TITfD2lnls — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 25, 2022

No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.