Elgin Bridge Fire found to be human-caused, officials say

TUCSON (KVOA) —The wildfire burning east of Elgin, Ariz. was human caused, officials said Friday.

The Elgin Bridge Fire sparked Monday morning about one-fourth mile northeast of Elgin.

Containment has increased to 73 percent and it has burned 2,149 acres.

Officials say the fire is still south of State Route 82, "smoldering and creeping within grass, brush, and chaparral in steep and semi-remote terrain in the Mustang Mountain range, northeast of Elgin."

The fire remains under investigation.

For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.