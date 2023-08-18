Electrical workers repairing downed power lines in Marana from storm Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Electrical workers are diligently laboring to replace multiple power lines that fell during yesterday's storm on West Twin Peaks Road.
Currently, they have successfully replaced at least five of those power lines.
At the moment, West Twin Peaks Road and North Sandario Road are blocked off, allowing electrical workers to continue replacing the fallen power lines. Just one road over, at the location of Marana High on W Emmy Road, significant progress is being made.
Marana Unified School District Director of Public Relations, Alli Benjamin, said, "The power should be restored this evening."
Today, students, staff, and the community came together to clean up debris from yesterday's storms. One area severely affected was the football field.
"The wind twisted the turf, coiling it like a burrito. Beneath the turf, there was a pad, and it was completely blown away into the desert. So this afternoon, they worked diligently to replace the pad," said Benjamin.
The work will continue throughout the weekend. Although there isn't a specific timeline for the completion of all repairs, school officials remain optimistic.
"By collaborating with insurance and all necessary parties, we're committed to expediting the process. Students will return to school on Monday, August 21st. Be assured, it will be safe, and we will be fully prepared to welcome them back," said Benjamin.