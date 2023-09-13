TUCSON (KVOA) — The 7th Annual El Tour Loop De Loop kicks off El Tour De Tucson next weekend!
Get ready for the 7th Annual Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop on September 23.
The event helps promote more than 60 non-profit partners involved in El Tour de Tucson and is the official kickoff for El Tour De Tucson on November 18.
It will be held on The Chuck Huckleberry Loop from 7:00 a.m. to noon, just southeast of the Rillito Race Track with live music, prize drawings, and more!
The event gives an opportunity for cyclists to pick their nonprofit, find new riding partners, an find training rides.