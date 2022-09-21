El Tour de Tucson 2022 to kick off with ‘Loop de Loop’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop is returning for the sixth year in a row on Sept. 24.
The event kicks off the 2022 El Tour de Tucson season, while also encouraging the use of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The loop is a 137-mile system of paved paths throughout the Tucson area.
The event is free to attend and will be hosted from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rillito Park Racetrack, located at 4502 North First Ave.
Residents of Pima County are invited to ride The Loop and enjoy live music from Maasman Band. There will also be a beer garden, food trucks, prizes, and more.
The Loop Store will be at the event with special bike jerseys for sale as well.
For more information about the event and Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop, please visit their website.