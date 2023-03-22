Educators point to rising number of teacher vacancies in fight to beef up education budget

TUCSON - (KVOA) Public school teachers across Arizona want to see more state dollars go to education.
Some teachers spoke out Wednesday at the state capitol as budget talks are underway this legislative session in Phoenix.
One education leader in Tucson says the number of teacher vacancies is simply too high and it's coming at a steep cost.
Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney tells News 4 Tucson at this time there are almost 3,000 teacher vacancies in Arizona public schools.
"When I started teaching 20-plus years ago," Chaney said, "my neighbors, my next door neighbors across the hall and next door to me were 20 and 15 year vets and they planned to stay teaching until they retired 10 to 15 years later. "Now, I walk into a school and no one knows anyone. There are so few experienced teachers left, they're leaving in droves."
Chaney argues more state funding would help to tackle what she calls a teacher retention crisis.
"Our kids are suffering," she said. "They're the ones that need that consistency in the adults in their lives. We're the people that they trust and that parents trust."
News 4 Tucson reached out to several state lawmakers Wednesday night, but they were either unavailable or did not get back to us in time for our deadline.
The bipartisan state budget passed last year totaled to $18 billion. $1 billion went to K-12 schools.