Eastbound lanes of I-10 are blocked near Avra Valley due to a crash

UPDATE: According to ADOT, as of 4:08pm, the backed-up traffic has cleared from the highway. The crash is now only blocking the right, eastbound lane.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A crash is blocking all Eastbound Lanes of the I-10 near Avra Valley Road at milepost 243.
The crash was reported around 2:30pm this afternoon by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There's a small delay in both directions in the area; please be prepared to slow down/stop. pic.twitter.com/uoGY09jxS2— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 16, 2023
Drivers should expect delays in both directions.
We will update you as soon as we get more information.
