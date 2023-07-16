Eastbound lanes of I-10 are blocked near Avra Valley due to a crash

UPDATE: According to ADOT, as of 4:08pm, the backed-up traffic has cleared from the highway. The crash is now only blocking the right, eastbound lane.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A crash is blocking all Eastbound Lanes of the I-10 near Avra Valley Road at milepost 243.

The crash was reported around 2:30pm this afternoon by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions.

