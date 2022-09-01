 Skip to main content
Dunkin' treats Arizona teachers to free coffee Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Dunkin’ is keeping educators grounded this Thursday.

As a way to say “thank you,” the coffee chain is treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee all day at participating stores.

Dunkin' will also host "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes, where guests in Arizona can nominate a deserving Arizona teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a “coffee break” for their school.

The “coffee break” includes a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin' products. Dunkin' will also provide 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school's staff.

Nominations will be accepted from Sept 1. To Oct. 5 at www.dunkinraiseacup.com.

