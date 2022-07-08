Ducey signs law expanding school choice as public school teachers, advocates file petition for '24 ballot

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some parents and teachers began work Friday to put the voucher expansion that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law this week on hold.
"This is the dismantling of public education right in front of us," said Beth Lewis, who is a public school teacher in Tempe.
Lewis is a third-grade teacher and a champion of public education.
Under the legislation that was signed into law Thursday, parents and families will receive $6,500 per child to take them out of their public school and put them in a private school, home school, learning pod or tutoring.
Lewis leads the organization "Save Our Schools Arizona." The grassroots group made up of parents and educators filed a petition Friday morning for a referendum on voucher expansion. The group's goal is to put the law on hold so voters can decide the fate of school vouchers in the 2024 election.
"I'm horrified," Lewis said. "As a teacher and as a parent I rely on the local public education system. And I know that a million Arizona families do."
As a parent, Kelly Pichitino favors more school choice.
"I'm in favor because I've seen it work," she said. "I've seen multiple kids, not just my son, make progress."
For the last five years, Pichitino has home schooled her son Ryan, a 9-year-old with Autism.
Pichitino said school vouchers helped him start to thrive in a different learning environment.
"So, the school that my son was enrolled in was not able to meet all of the needs that he needed such as speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy," she said.
The money for school vouchers comes out of the education budget.
Beth Lewis believes this is a no win for kids.
"We know that there are hundreds of millions of dollars that will leave our public system essentially overnight if we do not put this bill on ice."
"Save our School Arizona" has until Sept. 24 to get 118,823 valid signatures from registered Arizona to get that referendum on the November 2024 ballot.