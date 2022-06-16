 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ducey issues State of Emergency due to fire burning north of Flagstaff

Pipeline Fire

Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff, Ariz. 

 Nate Nise, Lowell Observatory

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Governor Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency due to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.

As of Thursday, the fire has burned more than 24,800 acres of land.

According to Ducey, the State of Emergency will allow the community to receive additional resources at this time.

The Pipeline Fire has been active against the Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which burned in April and May.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey in a press release. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire."

More than 740 fire personal have been dispatched to this area. Dry weather conditions have put up a consistent fight to the fire experts battling the flames.

As the fire support team continues to control the Pipeline Fire, road closures have been issued. To see which ones to avoid, click the link here. https://az511.gov/

For more information on the Pipeline Fire, click here https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152

