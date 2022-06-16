Ducey issues State of Emergency due to fire burning north of Flagstaff

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Governor Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency due to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.
As of Thursday, the fire has burned more than 24,800 acres of land.
According to Ducey, the State of Emergency will allow the community to receive additional resources at this time.
The Pipeline Fire has been active against the Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which burned in April and May.
“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey in a press release. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire."
More than 740 fire personal have been dispatched to this area. Dry weather conditions have put up a consistent fight to the fire experts battling the flames.
As the fire support team continues to control the Pipeline Fire, road closures have been issued. To see which ones to avoid, click the link here. https://az511.gov/
For more information on the Pipeline Fire, click here https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152