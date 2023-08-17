Drunk driver sentenced to 12 years in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) — A drunk driver was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
26-year-old Derwin Davis Tsosie Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
On November 14, 2022, Tsosie was driving 135 MPH when he hit the victims car from behind, killing the driver and seriously injuring the passenger.
Tsosie's blood alcohol level was .323 which is four times the legal limit.
At the time of the crash, Tsosie's license was suspended for a previous DUI arrest.
The crime occurred n the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation where Tsosie is an enrolled member.