Driver killed in I-10 hazmat crash identified as Nevada man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The driver who was killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 10 near Tucson has been identified as a Nevada man, officials said.
Ricky Immel, 54, died after his truck drifted into the freeway's median and rolled over, causing nitric acid to spill out of the driver's trailer. The crash resulted in hazmat teams getting called out to the site and a shelter-in-place order being implemented for most of Wednesday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday that neither impairment nor speeding appear to be factors that caused the collision.
Immel's truck appears to have gradually drifted into the freeway's median before it crashed, DPS said.
It does not appear Immel was fatigued at the time of the crash because his travel logs show he hadn't been driving extra hours, DPS officials said.
A service dog traveling with Immel survived the crash and was returned to the driver's family. The hazardous material at the crash site has since been mitigated.