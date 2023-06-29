Driver charged in with five counts of manslaughter in connection to fiery crash on I10 in January

TUCSON (KVOA) — The driver of the at-fault tractor trailer involved in the fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler claiming five lives has been charged with five counts of manslaughter.

On Jan 12 at 6:14 a.m., a six-vehicle collision involving two vehicles occurred on eastbound I-10 near Chandler Blvd.

At the time, I-10 was closed at Wild Horse Pass Blvd due to a an earlier crash involving multiple semi-trucks.

36-year-old Danny G. Tiner said he received a message on his work tablet and acknowledged the message.

When he looked up, traffic was stopped and he couldn't stop[ fast enough to avoid collision.

Five people died as a result of the crash.

The investigation revealed Tiner was traveling 68 mph in the posted 55-mph construction zone and was actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone at the time of the collision.

Tiner was notified of an investigation and gave his phone to law enforcement.

Based upon the results of the investigation, AZDPS troopers and detectives arrested Tiner at his residence on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Tiner was booked into jail with

5 counts of manslaughter, 4 counts of endangerment, and 1 count of tampering with physical evidence.