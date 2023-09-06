 Skip to main content
Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — The driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run on Tucson's southside on September 2 has been arrested and charged.

25-year-old Saul Isaias Del Cid-Salazar charged with manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage, ad two counts of felony endangerment for the deadly crash that killed 69-year-old Blaza Ortiz Carbajal.

He is being held on a $700,000 bond.

On September 2, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Tucson Blvd and East Bilby Road for a report of a hit-and-run involving a 2007 red Dodge Charger and a 2021 grey Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Rogue, 69-year-old Blaza Ortiz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

