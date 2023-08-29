Driver and pedestrian in stable condition after accident last night on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — After an accident involving a pedestrian that closed down part of 22nd St on Monday night, authorities are saying both parties involved in the crash are in stable condition.
The crash happened just last night, Monday August 29th, around 9pm near 22nd and Country Club.
TPD said an unidentified pedestrian was hit by a car near a bus stop.
Both the driver and pedestrian were sent to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries, though News 4 Tucson was informed today around 12:30pm that both parties are currently in stable condition.
Detectives are still determining a cause of the crash.
