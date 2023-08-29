 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Driver and pedestrian in stable condition after accident last night on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Eastbound 22nd St closed at Country Club Road due to crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — After an accident involving a pedestrian that closed down part of 22nd St on Monday night, authorities are saying both parties involved in the crash are in stable condition.

The crash happened just last night, Monday August 29th, around 9pm near 22nd and Country Club.

TPD said an unidentified pedestrian was hit by a car near a bus stop.

Both the driver and pedestrian were sent to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries, though News 4 Tucson was informed today around 12:30pm that both parties are currently in stable condition.

Detectives are still determining a cause of the crash.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

Eastbound 22nd St closed at Country Club Road due to crash

Tags

