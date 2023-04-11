 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

DPS in desperate need of updating police radios

DPS

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dead zones, that's what state troopers say they often find when they are out on the road.

That's causing serious issues especially during emergencies when they try to use their radios to communicate with the dispatchers.

Angel Rael is a state trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and relies on his radio. However sometimes he told News 4 Tucson, "When I go to Nogales area and rural parts of Pima county I do not feel safe. A lot of times I have to get patrol vehicle to broadcast something out."

Even inside the Tucson's city limits, "You wouldn't think in a major area of 1 1/2 million people that you would have poor radio service. " said Sergeant John Rodriguez. He is the vice president of the Arizona Troopers Association. He said, new radios are desperately needed in Southern Arizona.

Ken Chruscinski recently retired after 31 years. "This has been an issue that has been going on since I transferred over in 1996."

He recalled the day Nogales police officer Jesus Cordova was shot and killed. It was in 2018. He commented the sergeant here in Tucson couldn't hear what was going on.

"So I'm trying to relay everything back and forth to him. But in the midst of it as I am talking to him I'm also talking over the guys in Nogales that are trying to relay information on what was going on."

This is also public safety issue added Trooper Rael. "In our job seconds count. Seconds count a lot, so if we can't get the proper location of someone in need and we're off five miles two miles even that could cause somebody their life."

Anna Reyes a member of the public agreed. "We need it there are a lot of lives on our hands we need the response. That's what we need. We need to come together as a community."

So how outdated are the radios ? They haven't been updated since the 90's.

Tags

