Downtown links traffic alert Sunday and Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — As a part of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project, crews are scheduled to apply the final striping to roadways in the downtown area on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, Sixth Street from Stone Ave to Sixth Ave will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Monday, the Stone Ave, Toole Ave/Franklin Street intersection, including the Stone Ave underpass south of Sixth will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pedestrian access will be maintained in the area during work.
The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.