Douglas man indicted on 15 counts for child molestation

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Douglas man was arrested for child molestation.
Twenty-nine-year-old Javier Bernardo Mejia was arrested on Sept. 27.
On Oct. 6, he was indicted on 15 counts, including four counts of molestation of a child, four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual assault, two counts of surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming or digitally recording, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of sexual abuse and one count of involving or using minors in drug offenses.
Mejia has been released from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Douglas Police Department at 520-364-2677.