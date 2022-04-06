Douglas man behind bars after standoff with police

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Douglas man is behind bars Wednesday after a standoff with police.
Officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of 15th Street in Douglas at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
They say 54-year-old Rodrigo Salcido allegedly fired shots into the car of woman who was leaving the home.
Police say Salcido stepped out of the home with a gun in the back of waistband and another in his pocket. He reportedly refused to drop the weapons and barricaded himself inside in the garage.
Later, Salcido exited the home again with a handgun and fired multiple rounds, police say.
According to Douglas Police Department, officers shot the 54-year-old with a less lethal shotgun using beanbag rounds.
He was booked into the Cochise County Jail after being medically cleared.