...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Don't Fall Victim to AC Unit Failure During Extreme Heat

Extreme Heat

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- This heat may have many of you staying indoors and blasting your air conditioning, but what happens if your unit fails?

AC companies in Southern Arizona have reported a higher volume of units failing, so here's some tips to prevent this from happening to you.

We spoke to Arlene De Rodriguez, Manager Southern Arizona based company, CR Air Conditioning, who said one easy way to prevent an AC from clogging up or freezing over is by changing out the air filter at least once a month.

Especially if you have animals.

Try to avoid running large appliances that use a lot of heat during peak hours, which is from 1 to 6 p.m.

This will not only keep your unit from overworking itself, but it can also save you money too. You can invest in insulated windows and doors or use blackout curtains during peak hours.

"At night you can bring that thermostat down 1 or 2 degrees and then in the morning you would readjust it to the degree you are normally at," she said. "What that will do is circulate the air, that way during the day you have that cool air still circulating within the home."

You can also buy a surge protector, and if your AC unit is louder or not blowing enough air, these are some signs to let you know when to call a professional sooner rather than later. 

If your AC is out and you don't have anywhere to go you can contact these organizations for help:

Community Home Repair Projects Arizona

http://www.chrpaz.org/

Hospitality House

1002 N. Main Ave.

520-795-9671

Arizona Department of Housing

https://housing.az.gov/general-public/weatherization-assistance-program

