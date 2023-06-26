Don't Fall Victim to AC Unit Failure During Extreme Heat

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- This heat may have many of you staying indoors and blasting your air conditioning, but what happens if your unit fails?
AC companies in Southern Arizona have reported a higher volume of units failing, so here's some tips to prevent this from happening to you.
We spoke to Arlene De Rodriguez, Manager Southern Arizona based company, CR Air Conditioning, who said one easy way to prevent an AC from clogging up or freezing over is by changing out the air filter at least once a month.
Especially if you have animals.
Try to avoid running large appliances that use a lot of heat during peak hours, which is from 1 to 6 p.m.
This will not only keep your unit from overworking itself, but it can also save you money too. You can invest in insulated windows and doors or use blackout curtains during peak hours.
"At night you can bring that thermostat down 1 or 2 degrees and then in the morning you would readjust it to the degree you are normally at," she said. "What that will do is circulate the air, that way during the day you have that cool air still circulating within the home."
You can also buy a surge protector, and if your AC unit is louder or not blowing enough air, these are some signs to let you know when to call a professional sooner rather than later.
If your AC is out and you don't have anywhere to go you can contact these organizations for help:
Community Home Repair Projects Arizona
Hospitality House
520-795-9671
Arizona Department of Housing
https://housing.az.gov/general-public/weatherization-assistance-program