Domestic dispute leads to fentanyl bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Two Casa Grande locals are in custody after they were allegedly found with large amounts of drugs Sunday.
Police arrested 25-year-old Hunter Bechtel and 24-year-old Jordan Ramirez after officers responded to reports of the two being involved in a domestic dispute on the side of the road.
They say the incident happened near Pinal Avenue and Centennial Boulevard.
Officials say the two were in possession of 3,000 fentanyl pills and an ounce of cocaine.
They are being held on $10,000 and $15,000 bonds.