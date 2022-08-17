DNA Doe Project, Tucson police ID two men who died in 2019

TUCSON (KVOA) — Officials have identified two men who died in 2019 using investigative genetic genealogy.
In February 2019, a dead man was located in the 1500 block of N. Frontage Rd. After the investigation was complete, no signs of foul play were found, police say. However, the investigator and the Medical Examiner's Office could not identify the man. He remain listed as "John Doe" until June 21, when he was identified as 61-year-old Tommy Gayle Pool Jr.
On July 1, a second "John Doe" was also identified as 63-year-old James "Mark" Chaparro. Police say he died in July 2019 after experiencing a cardiac event a Banner University Medical Center.
The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit initiative that consists of all-volunteer research teams that use investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains.