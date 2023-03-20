Digital Hall pass for students

VAIL - The Vail School District is using technology to help with the safety on their school campuses. Minga, is a digital hall pass allowing students to digitally sign out for a hall pass. Teachers then approve it on the Minga program, and the student can leave the class without disruption.
Minga also allows teachers and members of the staff to know when the students are leaving the classroom, where they are going and how long they have been gone.
“My staff are not going to pick up clipboards from the classrooms to check to see who signed out for the bathroom and where they are, but they are going to grab their cell phones and their laptops when they run," said Kim Middleton, the Principal at Cienega High School. "And we can access that information from the gulch behind the school to see where our kids are. To me that is worth it.” Middleton added, "Campus safety is the one stresser that really keeps me up at night, and quite honestly it slapped me in the face last spring when the school shooting happened in texas."
Vail school district Chief Technology officer Mark Breen explained, "If there is an incident or anything going on in the campus, we can quickly see who is out and where they are at and quickly track them down so a lot of it, it really improves on keeping our students safe."
Essentially, instead of filling out the paper form in the back of the classroom, the students log their entry on the computer and the teacher can approve that. Breen said, "It’s not tracking the students or anything and the students are primarily doing this through their chromebook”
“Sometimes the bathrooms can get super full and so sometimes it makes it hard to use the restroom or you have to take a really long time because there are just so many people," said freshman at Cienega high school Chalyn Anderson. "So it just makes it limited to a smaller number of people so there aren't as many in there at once. “
Minga is just another way to help the Vail school district and staff ensure the safety of the students and others on campus.