Diamond Fire Update near North Scottsdale

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, the Diamond Fire is now 93% contained at 1,960 acres as of Friday night.
Fire in monitor status.
McDowell Mountain Regional Park is still closed.
