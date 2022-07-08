Detectives release video of suspects in teen’s shooting death in Catalina

TUCSON (KVOA) – Detectives continue investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Catalina last month.

On Friday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department released video in hopes that it may lead to identifying the five suspects in connection to the June 21 shooting.

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place at about 11:30 p.m. that day in reference to a shooting.

James Sanchez was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two days later, the teenager succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say the first suspect was seen wearing no mask, grey shirt, and dark colored jeans along with a longboard.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.

The third suspect was seen wearing a black shirt, white shoes, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.

The forth suspect was seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, light colored shoes, and a white mask.

The fifth suspect was wearing grey shorts, black long sleeve, white shoes, and white mask.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and/or suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.