Details of Hobbs inaugural funds not received

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Details of Hobbs inaugural funds not received

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Hobbs

FILE PHOTO —  Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona, Photo Date: 3/22/2022

 Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Questions are being raised about funds meant for inauguration events for Governor Katie Hobbs, after recent reports show that she raised significantly more than what was reported.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman David Livingston is asking Governor Hobbs for a comprehensive account of the funds, along with documents and records associated with the donations. 

Others are asking for transparency as well, including House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen, who requested that Hobbs do the same as her predecessors and transfer any leftover money into the state's Protocol Fund. Hobbs refused and has not responded to the letter that was sent in January asking her to transfer the money.

According to recent reports, the governor's Inaugural Fund contained more than the $1.5 million she reported, and not all donor names have been disclosed. 

Chairman Livingston gave Hobbs a deadline of Thursday to submit details of her finances. 

Tags

Recommended for you