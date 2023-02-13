Details of Hobbs inaugural funds not received

TUCSON (KVOA) - Questions are being raised about funds meant for inauguration events for Governor Katie Hobbs, after recent reports show that she raised significantly more than what was reported.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman David Livingston is asking Governor Hobbs for a comprehensive account of the funds, along with documents and records associated with the donations.
Others are asking for transparency as well, including House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen, who requested that Hobbs do the same as her predecessors and transfer any leftover money into the state's Protocol Fund. Hobbs refused and has not responded to the letter that was sent in January asking her to transfer the money.
According to recent reports, the governor's Inaugural Fund contained more than the $1.5 million she reported, and not all donor names have been disclosed.
Chairman Livingston gave Hobbs a deadline of Thursday to submit details of her finances.