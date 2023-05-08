Desert tortoises looking for forever homes

TUCSON (KVOA) — They're slow, but tough, and they love their greens. Now, hundreds are looking for their forever homes!
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help to find Arizona homes for 140 desert tortoises, most of them are young.
Each year, Arizona Game and Fish Department rescues hundreds of captive desert tortoises turned into the state or abandoned as a result of illegal breeding.
Officials say it's not safe for these tortoises to be released back into the wild. Desert tortoises are fascinating animal with their own personality, activity interests, and food preferences.
Arizona residents have a unique opportunity to help protect the state's desert wildlife by welcome a desert tortoise to their family this spring.
Wildlife experts say desert tortoises make a great addition to a family home with the right preparation.
A team of wildlife biologists will help each family find the perfect match based on their personality and prepare for their arrival.
To fill out an application, visit here.