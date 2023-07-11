Desert friends stop by Northwest Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) — Northwest Fire District Station 39 had some adorable visitors on Tuesday.
Some javelinas decided to make an appearance at the fire station to say hi!
Look who stopped by Station 39 to say, "Java good day!" While we always enjoy having our #desert friends stop by, we want to remind the public to call 911 in an #emergency, rather than going to a #firestation for help, as crews may be out responding to other emergencies. pic.twitter.com/Hh6NerOtZC— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 11, 2023