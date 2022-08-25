Derek Chauvin transferred from state to federal prison facility in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is now in a federal prison in Tucson.
Chauvin is one of the officers convicted in the killing of George Floyd, which set off the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed that Chauvin was picked up from Oak Park Heights Prison Wednesday at around 8 a.m.
He is now listed as an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution on South Wilmot Road.
Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 in Floyd's death. He was sentenced to 22.5 years. Then, earlier this year, he also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights. He received a 21-year federal sentence, which is being served concurrently with the state sentence.