Deputy, suspect injured in shooting on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities say a deputy and a suspect were injured following a shooting late Sunday night on Tucson’s southwest side.

Deputies responded to Valencia Road and Camino Verde in reference to a hit-and-run crash.

Following an investigation, they responded to the 6400 block of W. Swan Falls Way, where gunfire was exchanged between deputies and the hit-and-run suspect, authorities say.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department said one deputy was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital.

The suspect was also transported and is in critical condition.

The investigation is expected to be conducted by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team; Tucson Police Department is the lead investigating agency. 