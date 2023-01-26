Deputy and suspect identified in gunfight

TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect and deputy have been identified in the shooting that occurred near Drexel Heights on Sunday.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m. authorities responded to reports of a male neighbor discharging his firearm the 6400 block of W. Swan Falls Way.
At around 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to the area of W. Valencia Road and S. Camino Verde in response to a hit-and-run involving a pick up truck.
Deputies located a Chevrolet pick up truck with damage to the tire and rim in the 6400 block of W. Swan Way.
Upon arrival at the residence, the suspect in the garage fired his gun immediately and struck a deputy in the leg.
The deputy returned fire and struck the suspect.
The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He is identified as 43-year-old Ricardo Castro.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is currently recovering and is in stable condition. He has been identified as Christopher Campbell.
After he is released, Castro will be booked for attempted first degree murder.