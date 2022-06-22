Deputies investigating after teen injured in Catalina shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old was injured following a shooting late Tuesday night in Catalina.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place at about 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
PCSD says a 911 caller said his friend had been shot at a park and that he was transporting the victim to a hospital.
As of Wednesday, the 16-year-old is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.