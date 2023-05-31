Debt ceiling bill passes in House

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vote passed tonight in the House, 314 to 117, raising the nation's debt ceiling. Now that the bill is heading to the Senate ahead of Monday's deadline, so the nation's debt won't default.
If the bill passes, it will suspend the nation's debt ceiling through January 1, 2025, and much more.
This deal will cut funding to the IRS, restart student loan repayments, and protect veterans' healthcare benefits.
That's why local Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani tells News 4 Tucson that he voted yes on the bill.
Rep. Ciscomani said, "When you look at our veterans, we have over 70,000 veterans in our district. This is something that is essential. This bill increases Veterans Affairs funding."
The debt ceiling bill suspends the government debt limit of nearly thirty-two trillion dollars. Local Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva voted against the bill.
He said, in part, "With this legislation, House Republicans are imposing additional paperwork requirements for programs that help working Americans while slashing enforcement on wealthy tax cheats. It continues bloated defense spending, guts the ability to extend the student loan moratorium, rescinds funds that protect our nation from future pandemics, and rolls back key protections."
If the bill gets passed, Representative Ciscomani said he is looking forward to the appropriation process because he is on the committee.
"Then the appropriation process begins to actually know where this money is going to go and how it's going to go to border security," said Ciscomani.
The terms of the debt ceiling bill were negotiated by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
President Biden expressed his satisfaction with the bill's passage tonight and took to Twitter, urging the Senate to swiftly pass the bill so that he can sign it into law.